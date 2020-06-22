Moorhead Human Rights Commission to hold Civil Rights discussion Wednesday

Wednesday's discussion begins at 5 p.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Human Rights Commission will be holding a Civil Rights discussion on Wednesday.

The discussion is open to the public and will be followed by a series of community conversations on July 1.

The Moorhead Human Rights Commission says the discussion is in response to “rising incidences of hate speech, hate violence, and social inequities.”

The discussion and community listening sessions on July 1 will be held virtually.

Wednesday’s discussion begins at 5 p.m. Fifteen community members will be allowed to speak to the Commission for three minutes each. Anyone wishing to speak must register prior to the meeting. Speakers will be chosen on a first come first serve basis.

The community listening sessions on July 1 will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Links to watch the discussions can be found here.