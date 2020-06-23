Law office, real estate company & restaurant to move into former Prairie Roots Coop

FARGO, N.D. – The former Prairie Roots Food Co-op building in Fargo is turning into office space.

One of the new owners Chris Kennelly says half of the third floor will be occupied by Kennelly Business Law. Two thirds of the first floor will be home to the real estate company FM Title.

Those businesses will be moving into the building in the next three months.

Kennelly also says a restaurant group is scheduled to move into space between Wild Terra and FM Title on the first floor, but didn’t give a name.