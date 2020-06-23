Tesla Supercharger Stations come online in North Dakota

For the past couple of years traveling in a Tesla across North Dakota and even to Minneapolis, has been a process requiring careful planning and precise timing using whatever charging port was available, and sometimes other peoples homes.

FARGO, N.D. – Nearly three years ago, Elon Musk tweeted “You can now drive anywhere in the US using the Tesla supercharger network.”

But he forgot about one state: North Dakota.

“I joined Twitter on that tweet to tell him that we still exist,” said Brian Kopp, a North Dakota Tesla owner.

“Prior to the I-94 corridor being done, I’ve done the entire drive [Dickinson to Minneapolis] I left here at about six in the morning, and didn’t arrive at the first supercharger station just outside of The Cities until about 11:00 or midnight,” said Destiny Reeves Wolf, another North Dakota Tesla owner.

Now, four superchargers across I-94 in Fargo, Jamestown, Bismarck, and Dickinson are up and running, carefully placed so that older model Teslas, which in some cases can only travel 150 miles on a charged battery, can make it across the state with zero issues.

“From here in Dickinson to make it out to Fargo takes about four hours,” said Reeves.

The V3 Supercharger stations are the latest and greatest that Tesla has to offer, and their able to charge most of their models to full capacity in under an hour.

“The V3’s are so much quicker then what was already considered quick that it’s a really different experience.” said Kopp, “I’m not kidding you, there were people complaining that it charged so fast they didn’t have time to go get lunch, and they were complaining about that, and I’m like ‘That’s first world problems right there.'”

North Dakota supercharger stations have had a rocky start, with multiple stations going offline shortly after being set up.

A contractor working on the stations says most of those problems should be resolved in the next few days.