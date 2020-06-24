Fargo named best city to start a career in the U.S.

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo has been named the number one city in the United States to begin a career.

Zippia, an occupational resource website, analyzed more than 200 cities and determined the rankings.

Cities were ranked based on their median income, average rent price and typical unemployment rates.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said, “By working to continually improve our community, we all have a role in helping to retain our incredible workforce while also attracting new residents. Fargo will continue to be the regional leader, but this top ranking speaks volumes to the excellence of the unified efforts exhibited every day by Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo and Dilworth metro community.”

The Zippia rankings can be found here.