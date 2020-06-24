Grand Forks Public Health to host COVID-19 testing event June 30th

The testing is open to the public.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Public Health is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing event at the Alerus Center on June 30.

Grand Forks Emergency Management, North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard will be assisting with the event.

The testing is open to the public and will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Forks Public Health hopes to test 1,000 people. Anyone ages 12 and up are eligible to be tested even if they previously tested negative.

Positive test results will be provided within 24 to 72 hours.

Anyone participating in the testing is encouraged to complete an online screening questionnaire prior to the event. You can find the questionnaire at testreg.nd.gov.