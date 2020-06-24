Park Christian 9th graders have shoe fundraiser for class trip

The money will go to fund their upcoming trip to Washington, D.C

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Ninth graders at Park Christian School are hosting a shoe drive fundraiser for their upcoming trip to Washington, D.C

They wanted to come up with an idea to offset the cost of the trip so that more of their classmates could go.

They decided to partner with Fund2org, an organization that distributes donated shoes to help micro entrepreneurs in developing countries set up their business.

The class is asking for pairs of new or gently worn shoes of any type and size.

The goal is to get 2,500 pairs of shoes.

“We’d love to get 200 bags, 300 bags, you know, the sky’s the limit. We would love to go and help as many people overseas as we can while also trying to maximize the amount of money that can help these 9th grade students get to D.C,” says Melanie Loeb, the organizer of the drive.

You can drop off shoes at Park Christian School in Moorhead until July 31.