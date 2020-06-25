Great Plains Food Bank helps those in need with Farmers to Families Food Box distribution

1,400 boxes of fresh produce were prepared for distribution

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Great Plains Food Bank was in Moorhead to partner with USDA and their Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The program is part of the organizations’s COVID-related efforts. It brings fresh food from farms to food banks that can distribute them to those in need.

People were welcome to come by the drive-through distribution at Probstfield Center for Education between 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

“We feel like seeking food assistance is hard enough as it is so we want to break down whatever barriers we can,” said Great Plains Food Bank communications director. “No income requirements. All that are in need of food assistance are welcome.”

Great Plains Food Bank says it will be continuing these distributions in July, but they have not set those exact dates just yet.