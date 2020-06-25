Spuds take on Two Harbors Agates in MSHSL Nickname Challenge semifinals

Moorhead,

👏👏 Vote for the Spuds! ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/j88Tu1CZ9Q pic.twitter.com/8hczCUKklB — Moorhead Orchestra (@MoorheadOrch) June 24, 2020

MINNESOTA – Do you have Spud spirit?

Moorhead High School is in the semifinals of the Minnesota State High School League Nickname Challenge. The Spuds are taking on the Two Harbors Agates.

You can vote until 11:30 Friday morning above.

If the orange and black win, they’ll take on the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms. They beat another area team, the Thief River Falls Prowlers, in their semifinal matchup.

Of course the Spuds should win because they have appeal! You can celebrate your vote for Moorhead by listening to the song below.