The Lights Plaza In West Fargo Has Its Soft Opening

West Fargo events say they were expecting between 500 to 700 people to attend.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – They wanted to let everyone know the plaza is open and they can come out and use the space.

They also wanted to let them know of all the upcoming events that will be taking place including a number of concerts later this summer.

People enjoying live music as well as some food and refreshments during the open house.

“Right now, with everything that’s going on in the world, this is just a great way for people to get out, come hang out with their family and friends and have a space where they feel they can do that in the community,” says Alexis Meyer from West Fargo Events.

