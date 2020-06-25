Three passengers injured after MAT buses collide in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–One person was taken to the hospital after two MAT busses collided in Fargo Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred at the corner of 4th Avenue and 4th Street North shortly before 6 p.m.

Fargo Police say one MAT bus was stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by a second MAT bus. According to the second driver, the throttle on his bus was stuck and he couldn’t stop.

Two passengers received minor injuries and a third was taken to a local hospital. One of the buses needed to be towed from the scene.

No citations were issued and the crash is under investigation.