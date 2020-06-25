Trump campaign to open Moorhead office Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Trump Campaign is opening an office in Moorhead on Saturday, June 27th and holding a MAGA Meet-Up.

The office is at 2921 South Frontage road and the event begins at 1:30 PM. Guests include MNGOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, Minnesota Senate candidate Jason Lewis, congressional candidate Michelle Fischbach and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.

The event will gather Trump supporters and recruit volunteers.

For more information, and to RSVP, click here.