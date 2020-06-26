20-year-old Glyndon man killed in Clay County crash identified

UPDATE: The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the Glyndon man who died in a crash Monday evening.

A medical examiner identified the man as 20-year-old Kyle Thompson.

GLYNDON, Minn.–A 20-year-old Glyndon man is dead following a crash Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 9 and 43rd Avenue North.

The Glyndon man was traveling west and didn’t stop at the intersection. A pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old Harwood man struck the Glyndon man’s vehicle causing both vehicles to enter the ditch.

The Harwood man was uninjured. The name of the Glyndon man who died has non been released.