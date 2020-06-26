“Drive thru service. Wait. What.” Fargo business jokes after pickup runs into building

WEST FARGO, N.D. – A pickup track rammed into the West Fargo Beyond Running store at around 12:30 Friday afternoon.

An employee says she was the only one in the store at the time.

It’s unclear how the woman driving the truck ended up slamming into the wall.

Weinberger says the damage was to an inventory storage portion of the store, where they mainly store shoes.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

The staff seems to have a positive attitude about the entire incident, even cracking a joke that they now offer drive-thru services.