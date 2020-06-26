Moorhead woman injured in ATV rollover in Douglas County

MILTONA TOWNSHIP, Minn.–A Moorhead woman became stuck under an ATV after it rolled over in Douglas County Thursday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a 32-year-old Riley Sowada and a four-year-old passenger were riding an ATV that rolled over into a ditch in the area of Lake Irene and County Road 36 NE at approximately 4:45 p.m. The four-year-old passenger was not injured, but Sowada was stuck under the ATV.

Before authorities arrived, Sowada’s family members were able to free her from under the ATV. She was then examined by an ambulance and transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria for non-life threatening injuries..

Deputies determined Sowada was driving close to the shoulder of the road when the ATV rolled over. Neither Sowada or the 4-year-old passenger were wearing a helmet.