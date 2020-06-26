Safety Tips For Summer Swimming In Fargo-Moorhead Area

West Fargo Deputy Fire Chief Tom Clark says there are some things you need to pay attention too before jumping in.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — As the summer starts, so does swimming as people look for ways to cool off from the heat.

“Always remember there is a current that you can’t always tell, an under current or a fast moving one in the water, there is also debris in the water that can float down with that current,” Clark said.

Safety measures also include always bringing a buddy, making sure you can see through the water to avoid any potential and avoid swimming in rivers.

Clark says it’s always best to stick to the pools in town or the area lakes for a safe place to swim and stay away from some things.

“It’s nice to have a drink or so when it’s nice out, but alcohol and the water just don’t mix well, whether you’re kayaking or canoeing or kayaking, or swimming or even boating,” Clark said.

He says water activities can be a good escape from COVID-19 concerns but to still practice the necessary guidelines.

“The social distancing is a very important part not to get into big groups or gatherings in mass for this type of thing,” Clark said.

Clark says if someone is in danger, call 911.

You also need to either throw a rope or something for the person to grab onto and pull them in.