MN Rep. Collin Peterson Speaks On His Vote In Favor of The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act

Minnesota – The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act bill was approved by the House on Thursday.

The act will make it easier to prosecute police for misconduct.

If passed by the Senate, some of the measures include banning the use of choke-holds and no-knock warrants in federal cases.

Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson says the idea is not to get rid of police, but rather address legitimate issues that need to be dealt with.

“I think there’s no question that people of color have been treated differently. There’s going to have to be a response to this and these police departments, you know, you shouldn’t get pulled over just cause you’re black.”

The bill would also set up a national registry of misconduct by police officers.