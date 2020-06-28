6 People In North Dakota Get Sick From Bagged Salad

BISMARCK, N.D. — A parasite called cyclospora being found in bagged salad mixes has sickened at least six people in North Dakota.

All six ate the Marketside brand salad which is sold at ALDI, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Walmart.

The bagged salads are being recalled in 12 states including North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Other bagged salads being recalled include Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad sold at ALDI and Hy-Vee brand Garden Salad.

Health officials say you should check your fridge and throw it away.

The CDC says 206 cases from eight states have been reported.

Twenty-three people have been hospitalized, none in North Dakota.

Symptoms include nausea, watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, abdominal cramping and body aches.