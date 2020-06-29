Fargo reveals new Statue of Liberty at Veterans Memorial Bridge

The new statue replaces the old one that was stolen in July 2019

FARGO, N.D. — A new Statue of Liberty has been installed by the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Fargo.

The new statue replaces the original statue, which was stolen last July.

The 650 pound, eight-and-a-half-foot-tall statue was paid for with the donation of private funds.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says the statue is something positive for people to see as they enter or leave the city.

“When you see the area around here, how we fixed it up with the flood walls and how the park is made right now, this is a nice place for people to come,” said Mahoney. “I think they’ll have an opening gateway to the city of Fargo as you come into the city of Fargo. It is just a nice touch to have in the community.”

Security cameras have been installed to prevent this statue from being stolen like the last one.