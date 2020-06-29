MSUM Drops ACT/SAT Test Scores Requirement For Admission

They say the change is part of a national trend for more equitable access to higher education

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM is dropping ACT and SAT test scores as a requirement to get in to the university.

The change is in effect for the fall class of applicants.

Students will be able to choose whether to include their test scores in their applications.

MSUM’s director of undergraduate admissions says the school will look at a student’s overall high school record to be considered for admission.

More than 1,000 colleges and universities in the country no longer require the ACT/SAT for college admission.