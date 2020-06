Fargo police arrest car prowler Monday night

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police arrested a man in south Fargo Monday night for breaking into parked cars.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 23rd Street South at approximately 11:30 p.m. and found 26-year-old Shawn Opsahl.

Police found property in Opsahl’s possession which he admitted to stealing out of parked cars. Police arrested Opsahl.

Anyone who was parked in the area and believes something was stolen from their vehicle can call 701-235-4493.