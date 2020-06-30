LIVE: Celebrate North Dakota July 1st With “701 Day”

Event Celebrates Everything North Dakota Has To Offer

Why is this Wednesday a good day to celebrate the great state of North Dakota?

It’s 701. The date on July first matches the state’s area code. The Fargo Park District is taking advantage of that for its first 701 Day celebration.

You can come get your shirts or bags screen-printed with a 701 logo Wednesday at Rheault Farm from 4-7 p.m. You can also pick up free 701 stickers featuring local landmarks.

There is also a month-long scavenger hunt through the GooseChase app where you can win prizes by celebrate all N-D has to offer

Fargo Park District Event Specialist Jessica Korynta explains, “Some things will be to go to places. It’s all about going somewhere or doing something and submitting a picture back to us through the app, and so we’ll really see what you’re doing and how you’re embracing North Dakota.”

Wednesday’s celebration will take social distancing into account. The Park District was originally planning a much larger celebration before the pandemic hit, but they say that will have to wait for next year.

Click here for more information on 701 Day.