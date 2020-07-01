Artist Creates Chalk Art Of Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd

She has 2 more projects planned but is keeping quiet on the subject matter.

MOORHEAD, MINN. — A local artist takes a break from her studio to make another public masterpiece.

Kim Jore started her chalk street projects while her business was closed due to the coronavirus.

She is open again but is still beautifying sidewalks.

It takes her 4-5 hours per piece and she has made 8 so far.

She chose to highlight Mayor Johnathan Judd because of all his hardwork in Moorhead.

Trying to find the time to do a couple more of them this summer because um I just think it adds beauty to Moorhead and I want to support Moorhead because I’m in Moorhead,” Jore said.