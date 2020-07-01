Motorcycle Ride Honors Cameron Bolton

HORACE, N.D. –Cameron Bolton died in car accident two years ago in Mapleton.

To honor his legacy, family and friends came together in Fargo.

More than 40 bikers made the ride out to the family’s house in Horace to surprise Cameron’s parents. The journey is about 30 minutes long and it’s to honor the life Cameron lived.

They say he loved riding his motorcycle and thought a big bike ride would do him justice. The riders as they went by through the neighborhood waved at the family as they watch from the house.

It was an emotional time for everyone as old memorials were brought back. Everyone we spoke to say there was almost too many reasons to count on how important he was to them.

He says losing Cameron has been hard on everyone over the past couple years. But he hopes this may become an annual ride partnering with more groups in the future for a bigger celebration.

Cameron’s mom Sarah is also starting up a blood drive on July 13th at Fire Hall in Horace starting at 1:15 and it runs till 6 and she hopes people can come out and support.

“You know doing stuff like this helps you know helps us get over what happened and keep his name alive and everything like that,” Cameron’s Brother-in-law Max Fischer said.

“Hes never forgotten tomorrow we celebrate all of his recipients who…. Are doing well and have a new life because of Cameron,” Cameron’s Mother Sarah Fisher said.

Max says he came up with the ideas only a couple days ago but was happily surprised to see so many people come out.

