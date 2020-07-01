Spuds win! Moorhead takes home MSHSL Nickname Challenge Championship

MINNESOTA – Even though it’s the offseason for high school sports, Moorhead has something to celebrate.

A huge Minnesota thanks to John Millea for creating the MSHSL Nickname Challenge. John deserves “One Shining Moment”@MSHSLjohn pic.twitter.com/8Jx9hrh2eX — Moorhead Orchestra (@MoorheadOrch) July 1, 2020

The Spuds have been mashed every once and a while, but they just can’t be beat in this contest! Moorhead High School has won the win the MSHSL nickname challenge. It was a nailbiter between the orange and black and the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms. Moorhead won by 0.8% with 50.4% of the vote on Twitter.