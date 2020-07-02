Moorhead Gets Ready For Annual Fourth Of July Fireworks Show

Moorhead Business Association is still trying to raise funds for the event.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The show has moved from MSUM and will take place at Horizon Park near the Sanford Moorhead Campus between 10 and 11 p.m.

The park will be closed at 9:30 but you will be able to park in nearby parking lots including Menards and Bremer Bank.

They are asking people to enjoy the fireworks show from inside your vehicle to maintain proper social distancing.

You’re also encouraged to reserve a spot on the event’s Facebook page.

“It’s going to be like the old fashioned days, families can come in, they can sit on their car, open up their hatchback and watch their spectacular show,” says Sheri Larson, the Executive Director, Moorhead Business Association

