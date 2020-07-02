Park Christian School launches fundraiser for school trip to Washington DC

The shoe drive will run through July 31.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Park Christian School is hosting a shoe collection drive to raise funds for a 9th grade trip to Washington DC.

Students will collect donated shoes which will then be purchased by Funds2Orgs, an organization that helps impoverished people in developing countries.

The shoe drive will run through July 31. Gently worn, used or new shoes can be donated at Park Christian School between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday or at any New Life Center donation bin.

Volunteer coordinator Melanie Loeb said, “We are excited about our shoe drive. We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets. By donating them to us they are essentially helping up and helping those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Donated shoes should be put into a bag and labeled PCS School Drive.