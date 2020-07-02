Pizza delivery vehicle stolen Thursday morning

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A pizza deliver driver had his vehicle stolen while delivering a pizza in Moorhead Thursday morning.

Moorhead Police say the driver was delivering a pizza in the 900 block of 18 Street South when a white man in his 30s jumped into his vehicle. The man put the vehicle in reverse and then turned east on 12 Avenue South.

The stolen vehicle is a 2015 white Ford Escape with license plate 820CSC.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch center at 701-451-7660.

The Moorhead Police Department is reminding residents to turn vehicles off and lock doors when leaving the vehicle.