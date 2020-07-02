Spuds Mash Competition, Voted Best HS Nickname In Minnesota

We Talk With The Man Who Organized The Tournament That Captivated High School Sports Fans

With an absence of high school sports, a different kind of high school competition captured Minnesota’s imagination over the last month and a half.

Since May 18th, people have been voting for the best high school nickname in the state.

It started with a 64 school bracket put together by John Millea with the Minnesota State High School League.

And our very own Moorhead Spuds are alone on top.

In an absolute nail biter, the Spuds beat the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms by less than one percent in the final.

After the back-and-forth championship round, I talked with Millea over Zoom about why he thinks the tournament caught on in Minnesota, and what makes the Spuds a worthy nickname champion.

This tournament has the power to bring people together. Millea says he’s talked to people who got back in touch with friends from their hometowns they haven’t seen in 20 years because of the tournament.

I asked him if he’ll do it again next year. He says he doesn’t think you can re-create the magic every year, but he might try again in five years or so.

Millea tweeted that he’s sending a poster-sized bracket from the tournament to Moorhead High School.