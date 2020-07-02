Two years following Cameron Bolton’s death, his organ donations continue impacting lives

Cameron died on July 2, 2018 from injuries he incurred in a car crash

FARGO, N.D. — July 2nd marks exactly two years since 22-year-old Cameron Bolton died of his injuries following a car crash a few miles west of Fargo.

For Sarah Fisher, this time of year brings back vivid memories of a tragedy no mother should have to experience.

“I actually saw Cameron’s accident on the news that night, and I thought, ‘I have to pray for that family.’ And then I got the call two hours later, and I didn’t realize it was Cameron,” Fisher said.

Cameron, she says, had a giving heart all his life.

“You would meet him once, and you knew you’d be his friend forever,” Fisher explained.

It’s only fitting that his heart is now giving life to someone who desperately needed it.

Jeremy French was in the hospital for 11 and a half months before getting a glimmer of hope.

It was Cameron’s beating heart.

“They were able to use Cameron, and [Jeremy] has been doing well and has not had to be in the hospital or anything since,” says Fisher.

For Tina Creviston, a new liver meant a second chance at life.

“They were telling her to say goodbye,” says Fisher. “Then she got Cameron’s liver, and she said she knew it worked right away because her lips felt warm and she could kiss her husband again.”

Cameron’s heart, liver, kidneys and corneas have given five people the miracle they were wishing for.

“They were all waiting for that, and without Cameron, they would’ve all died within a couple weeks or days,” Fisher said.

His tissue, bones and ligaments are in a tissue bank and will continue to impact more lives.

“When you check that box, you are helping so many people that you will never get to meet, of course, but all of their families and their families will be blessed with that person because they won’t die,” says Fisher. “They will have that gift of life.”

Fisher is hosting a blood donation drive at the Horace Fire Hall on July 13 from 1:15 to 6 p.m.

She adds that blood donors and living donors are just as importance as deceased donors.

Find more information on how to become a donor at: www.organdonor.gov.