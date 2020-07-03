Report: NBA considering 2nd bubble for Timberwolves, other teams not invited to Florida

Would join other eight teams with games in Chicago

The Minnesota Timberwolves 2020 season may not be over after all, at least from a getting on the court standpoint.

According to an ESPN report on Thursday, the NBA is considering having a second bubble for the eight teams not invited to Florida for the league’s 22-team restart. The second bubble would be in Chicago, and would allow teams not competing for the NBA championship a chance to host team camps and scrimmage each other, similar to the NBA Summer League.

The Wolves were not invited to Orlando after finishing 14th in the Western Conference with a 19-45 record when the NBA suspended its season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sports shut down after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19, with the Jazz in Oklahoma City to face the Thunder. The Wolves were headed there the following night to start a six-game, nine-day road trip.

The second bubble would include the Wolves, Warriors, Hawks, Hornets, Bulls, Cavaliers, Pistons and Knicks, presuming all teams would send enough players to make it worthwhile. Workouts would begin sometime in September, with two weeks of practice and four games for every team.

The Wolves have been directly impacted by Covid-19. Jackie Towns, the mother of Karl-Anthony Towns, died of Covid-19 complications back in April. His father also contracted Covid-19, but was eventually released from a hospital.

Wolves players have been doing individual workouts at Mayo Clinic Square since earlier this spring.