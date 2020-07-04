Borup Teen Dies In Fatal Crash On Highway 32

BORUP, Minn. — A 19-year-old male from Borup was the lone victim of a fatal car accident just north of Rollag.

The accident happened just after 1:00 am on Saturday.

A minivan driven by the victim was southbound on Highway 32 when it left the roadway and rolled onto Highway 10. The driver was ejected and suffered fatal injures.

The Minnesota State Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

More information on the victim is expected to be released at a later time.