Fargo Police Department Arrest Man For DUI After Finding Vehicle Flipped Sideways On Roadside

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a dangerous reminder if your not driving sober you will be pulled over.

That’s what 26-year-old Christoper James Doyle found out after Fargo police say he flipped his car just after 3am on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to Main Ave and 2nd St for a white Buick SUV on its side

A witness gave a detailed description of Doyle and officers quickly located him in the lobby of the Fryin Pan in Fargo.

Doyle gave 2 to 3 very different stories in a short amount of time and denied driving or knowing anything about the crash, but admitted he had quite a bit to drink.

Officers tried to start a DUI investigation and Doyle refused everything.

Doyle was arrested for DUI, DUI Refusal, and Duty Upon Striking.