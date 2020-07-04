Horizon Park Volunteers Prepare For 4th Of July Celebration

You will be able to watch the firework show from inside your vehicle in nearby parking lots including Harold's on Main and Dorothy Dobbs School.

MOORHEAD, MINN. — A staple of the region is pushing forward as The Moorhead Business Association says it’s going to give it’s biggest fourth of July firework show.

Crews were working all morning to set up the fireworks displays at Horizon Park.

They say the firework show is still scheduled to start at 10:20, but depending on the weather it could also start a little bit earlier or a little bit later.

“When we heard things were starting to be cancelled, we just knew we had to do the fourth of July fireworks because that is a tradition, and people are wanting a tradition, so we’re very excited to be able to do that tonight,” Executive Director For The Moorhead Businesses Association Sheri Larson said.