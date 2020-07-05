Two Men Hurt, One Charged, After Polaris RZR Crash
PEMBINA CO., N.D. — An Edinburg, North Dakota man and his passenger are hurt after overturning their Polaris RZR in Pembina County.
Neither man was wearing a helmet or seatbelt.
North Dakota Highway Patrol charged 29-year-old Colton Evenson with DUI.
Evenson has significant injuries but not believed to be life-threatening.
A passenger has non life-threatening injuries.
They were taken by ambulance to Park River.
The crash remains under investigation.