Two Men Hurt, One Charged, After Polaris RZR Crash

PEMBINA CO., N.D. — An Edinburg, North Dakota man and his passenger are hurt after overturning their Polaris RZR in Pembina County.

Neither man was wearing a helmet or seatbelt.

North Dakota Highway Patrol charged 29-year-old Colton Evenson with DUI.

Evenson has significant injuries but not believed to be life-threatening.

A passenger has non life-threatening injuries.

They were taken by ambulance to Park River.

The crash remains under investigation.