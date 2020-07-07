American Red Cross Offering Free Antibody Testing

American Red Cross is now offering a free service for everyone who donates blood.

They will be testing the blood of everyone who donates for Covid-19 antibodies.

There is an urgent need for blood with only about a weeks worth of it available.

While the antibody testing is free to donors, there is a cost for the Red Cross which relies on financial donations.

“This is happening for a limited amount of time. That’s kind of dependant on our donors; the generosity of the public to help us fund something like this. So we’re really excited to be a part of the antibody testing. Especially since we don’t know how long this pandemic will last,” says Executive Director for Eastern North Dakota & northwest Minnesota Gretchen Hjelmstad.

You can find where closest next blood drive is here.