Storm With Strong Winds Cause Damage Across Devils Lake

Ramsey County Emergency Management

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Damage is widespread across Devils Lake from the overnight storms including a storage building at Roller Field that was knocked down.

These pictures shared on social media by Ramsey County Emergency Management.

Damage reports are coming from the northwest part of the city including at Devils Lake High School, Lake Region State College and the North Dakota School for the Deaf.

Buses and vans had windows blown out and trees are uprooted.

The area was hit with straight line winds around 60 miles per hour overnight.