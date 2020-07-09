30 year old man is victim of Dalton Ashby Tornado

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN — The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Department released the name of the man killed in Wednesday’s tornado.

30 year old Seth Nelson or Battle Lake died as a result of the tornadoes.

Officials say in the early evening hours of July 8 two tornadoes touched down in Otter Tail County.

Nelson was working in a shed with another man when the tornadoes struck.

His friend tells us he was married and just had a newborn.

The friend was injured.

