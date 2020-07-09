Fargo Public Schools Is Waiting On Guidance From The State To Reopen

The first day of classes for Fargo Public Schools is scheduled for August 27th

FARGO, N.D.- We talked with Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi who stopped by the annual lemonade stand and school supply drive.

When asked about his thoughts on the comments made by President Donald Trump saying he may withhold funds, Dr. Gandhi said he would rather keep the focus on the event.

We also asked him how close he is to deciding how and when schools will re-open.

“It’s a hot question right now and we’re waiting for some guidance from the state and as soon as we can, we’ll communicate something out,” says Superintendent Gandhi.