GoFundMe Started For Barnesville Family After House Fire

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Barnesville family who lost their home to fire early this week.

Scott and Megan Bauer and their three young children escaped the house after it was hit by lightning during storms.

Strong winds helped fuel the fire and it eventually destroyed the house.

The family lost nearly everything inside.

