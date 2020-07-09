Grand Forks Public Health to hold COVID-19 testing event July 15

Grand Forks Public Health's goal is to test 1,600 people.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Public Health is holding a drive through COVID-19 testing event at the Alerus Center on July 15.

Grand Forks Emergency Management, the North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard will assist with the event.

Testing is open to the anyone ages five and up, and anyone who previously tested negative is invited to be tested again.

Anyone wanted to be tested is required to register before arriving at the event. Registration can be found here.

