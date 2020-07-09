Man arrested following assault with a firearm in Moorhead

Police say Williams and the victim knew each other.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after assaulting and choking a woman.

The Moorhead Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 18 Street South at approximately 12:40 p.m. The victim told police a man had assaulted her, choked her and reportedly displayed a pistol during the assault.

Shortly after officers arrived, they located 23-year-old Malik Shaquan Williams and arrested him for felony 2nd degree domestic assault and felony domestic assault by strangulation.

During the investigation, police obtained evidence that Williams was in possession of a handgun, but were unable to locate it. The Moorhead Police Department asks that if anyone finds the handgun to contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.