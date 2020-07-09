Missing Wheaton Man’s Death Ruled a Homicide

68-year-old Terry McCoy's body was found in Traverse County on Monday

TRAVERSE CO., Minn. — A Wheaton man’s death is ruled a homicide by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

He was reported missing on June 18 after he was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on June 17.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

They say this remains an active investigation and there is no more public information available at this time.