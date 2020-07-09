Moorhead Police seek assistance locating missing woman

Patricia was recently in Detroit Lakes, but it is unknown if she is currently in that area.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Police say 51-year-old Patricia Edland of Moorhead was last seen on Sunday, July 5 in the 1800 block of 20 Street South.

Friends and Family of Patricia say she has a medical history of Huntington’s disease. They also say it is unlike Patricia to go several days without contacting anyone.

Police say she may be traveling in a 2008 gray Saturn Aura with North Dakota license plate 251CXF.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.