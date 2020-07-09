Organization Wants To Start Alternative Baseball In FM Metro

GEORGIA — Alternative Baseball is a program based in Georgia that started in 2016.

Founder Taylor Duncan says he was denied opportunities to play the sport he loved due to misconceptions about having Autism.

So, Duncan created a space free of judgement for teens and adults to play baseball as well as gain physical and social skills.

The organization is looking for volunteers, coaches and players to be apart of the team.

“We need to be more inclusive, we need to provide more opportunities, we need to provide more resources. Brothers out there, just like myself, we just want the same traditional opportunities, not just in baseball, but in other areas of life,” says Taylor Duncan, the CEO of Alternative Baseball.

If you’d like to be part of the program, here is their contact e-mail: alternativebaseball@gmail.com