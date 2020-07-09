Six people arrested following multiple incidents at south Fargo residence

FARGO, N.D.–Four adults and two juveniles were arrested after threatening to shoot someone in south Fargo Wednesday night.

The Fargo Police Department responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of 39 Street South at approximately 10:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, the victim told police six people tried to break his door down and threatened to shoot him.

The suspects fled in two separate vehicles before police arrived, but one of the vehicles was spotted and stopped near West Acres Cinema.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jarvis Teair Williams of St. Michael, MN, 28-year-old Macmason Demarco Terrel Baker of Fargo and 26-year-old Tarron Lashon Spragging of West Fargo for terrorizing. The two juveniles were referred for terrorizing and released to their parents.

At approximately 4:33 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the same residence. The victim told police that 40-year-old Anatael Deristile of Fargo showed up at his door again and threatened him with a gun.

Officers were able to locate Deristile and stopped him. Derilstile had a large hunting knife in his possession and was arrested for two counts of terrorizing.