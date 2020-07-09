Two Organizations Team Up To Provide School Supplies To Local Kids

FARGO, N.D. – It’s a tradition not even COVID-19 could stop Emma Fritel from continuing.

“This is one of my favorite days. It’s really fun to do, and I don’t know, I just love it,” says 12-year old Emma Fritel.

Every year, the kids from Wiggles and Giggles raise funds to support the United Way of Cass and Clay School Supply Drive.

“This is something they’ve been doing for eight years. And it’s been so fun to see how their students and their children know what it means to give back,” says Kristi Huber, the President of United Way of Cass-Clay.

The school supplies will help kids from K through 12 grade.

“When a child actually gets their backpack, it’s filled with age appropriate supplies whether that’d be markers and crayons, for younger kids or notebooks and pencils and some of those other items for high school students,” Huber says.

The kids got to serve lemonades, sell cupcakes, cookies and other treats.

In return, they were able to help local kids and receive a life experience that no money can buy.

“When they learn this early, this is something something that they will take with them throughout the rest of their lives and we know that, that is what it takes to be community leaders. People that care and want to see a better tomorrow for the rest of the community and their neighbors,” Huber adds.

“Not only does it help people and maybe make them feel better, it makes you as a person also feel really good just to know that you’re helping and you’re doing something that’s really special,” says Emma.