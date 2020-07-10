Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out Joe Biden’s Economic Plan

The President's son hosted a press call with Trump Victory to give his thoughts on the plan.

WASHINGTON – In a 20 minute call with journalists, Donald Trump Junior took a number of shots at Joe Biden’s economic plan.

Donald Trump Junior said Biden’s plan would destroy employment numbers and small businesses.

He also says it would hurt middle class families.

“The reality is that Joe Biden is not capable of making those decisions himself. His track record of 50 years in Washington D.C proves he’s nothing more than a beefy swamp creature,” says Donald Trump Jr.

Here is the full list of Joe Biden’s economic plan.