Fargo Police continue to investigate officer misconduct allegation

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department says the investigation regarding alleged misconduct by two officers will not be completed Friday.

The incident under investigation occurred on June 22 in which 26-year-old Larry Pope claims two Fargo police officers illegally stopped, searched and harassed him.

Pope was interviewed by Fargo Police on Thursday. Police say several issues that arose during the interview need to be followed-up on.

Following the interview, Wess Philomme of OneFargo expressed concern as to why Pope was interviewed without representation.

The Fargo Police Department, addressing Philomme’s concern, said, “Mr. Pope was not being questioned regarding any crimes, nor was he in custody. This was a normal/standard interview of someone wanting to have their complaint investigated and having some type of representation as a complainant would have been unusual. Mr. Pope did not request any representation for the interview.”

The Fargo Police Department says it will release the findings regarding the complaint once the investigation is complete. Anyone with information about the alleged misconduct is asked to contact Sgt. Aberle at 701-476-4189.