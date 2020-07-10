Melinda’s Garden Moment: Uncommon Trees

Try uncommon trees for disease resistance and variety.

The Katsura tree’s blue-green leaves flutter in the wind and turn a clear yellow in fall when you may even notice a faint smell of cookies.

The musclewood is a small scale shade tolerant tree. Its smooth gray bark, unique flowers and fruit along with the yellow, orange or red fall color give this tree year round appeal.

The graceful and shade tolerant hemlock makes a perfect as a focal point in the garden or backdrop for other plants.

Concolor or white fir may resemble a Colorado blue spruce but softer texture and its disease resistance makes it a better choice.

Check out the bark on this Heptacodium. In early fall this small tree will be covered with fragrant white flowers followed by decorative fruit.