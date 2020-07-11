Red River Market Reopens, New COVID-19 Guidelines In Place

The market starts at 10:00 and runs until 2 every Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. — Live music, fresh food and plenty of faces covered in masks, packed into the Red River Market.

But if you’re making a stop in you will notice some differences this season.

There is no seating, people are asked to wear masks and limit their time spent at the market.

Vendors we spoke to say they are glad to be out again in the community.

“Oh it’s great to have the Red River Market open again because this is such a wonderful market to bring the community together and I’m so happy to have the space, and the breeze to do this safely.”

Cook says the winery has reopened its tasting rooms and found new ways to connect with customers online.

But he feels the market opens up avenues to further branch out and meet new customers.

“If we are going to do anything it should be outdoors and the market is the perfect place for that.”

At food stands, here is something for everyone with tacos, food from nearly every region of the world and freshly steamed street dogs

“Listen if you come out to the market come get a bomb dog, if you come out a night come get a bomb dog best hot dog in the Midwest.”

Box says the market is one of his favorite times of the year,getting to see regular customers and serving up great food.

He says although COVID-19 can sometimes change how you do business, it’s not about the money it’s about doing what you love.

“I just think it’s more about a connection if you build a connection, if you do what you love, like I am doing what I love and as it says if you do what you love, people will bless you and you will be blessed.”